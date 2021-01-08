Artisan Design Group Announces The Promotion Of Doug Davis As President

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG") is pleased to announce the promotion of Doug Davis as President. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG is a leading interior finishes provider to the single family and multifamily industry, operating from a national footprint.

As President of ADG and an integral member of the Executive Team, Doug will continue to oversee the national-level sales efforts for ADG, maximize revenue opportunities through product cross-selling, work closely with the leadership of local entities to deliver outstanding customer value, and focus on ADG's significant growth strategies. Over the last three years as ADG's Chief Commercial Officer, Doug has successfully implemented sales strategies that leverage ADG's national relationships, resulting in meaningful contributions to ADG's growth and profitability. Doug has over 15 years of industry experience including several leadership positions at Mohawk Industries.

"We have no doubt Doug will continue to bring the same passion and energy to this new role as he has to his prior role and we are confident that he will be instrumental in building ADG's future success. Please join us in congratulating Doug as he takes on new responsibilities at ADG," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, ADG's co-CEO.

About Artisan Design Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 100 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 1,800 independent contractors across 23 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. The company has completed sixteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets, and countertops specialists.

