Artisan Design Group, A Portfolio Company Of The Sterling Group, Completes The Acquisition Of Just Floors

DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Just Floors LLC. ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complementary products for homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, Just Floors is a provider of design and installation services for flooring and window treatments.

"We are excited to strengthen our footprint in North and Central Florida as well as provide our customers in those markets with a bundled service offering of flooring and window treatments," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG. "Just Floors is a highly attractive addition to ADG, and we are excited to partner with the Hart family."

"Working with ADG will enable us to accelerate our regional geographic expansion and to further broaden our product offering," said Phil and Lisa Hart, Owners of Just Floors, Inc. "As a family-owned business that has had a presence in this industry for over 30 years, ADG is the perfect partner for us and our children, Justin and Jenna, as our family continues to spearhead the expansion of our business with the mission to always exceed our customers' expectations."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 90 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 2,000 personnel across 23 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed nine acquisitions over the past two years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed seventeen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

