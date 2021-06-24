Artio Medical Appoints Abhinav Shukla To Board Of Directors

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announces the appointment of Abhinav Shukla to the company's Board of Directors. Shukla joins Artio with more than a decade of experience in transforming operational systems and driving revenue growth in high potential companies. Prior to his Board appointment, Shukla served as a major investor and strategic advisor to the company.

"Artio Medical has an impressive and highly differentiated product portfolio that aims to address important unmet medical needs across several large, attractive markets," said Shukla. "I was introduced to Dr. Franano and the Artio team over a year ago and continue to be impressed by their mission, progress, and growth trajectory. I am excited to strengthen my relationship with Artio as a member of the Board and look forward to working with this talented team to execute on the company's strategic plan."

Shukla was recently appointed Group President at BAYADA Home Health Care, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing home health care providers. Prior to BAYADA, Shukla served as the Chief Operating Officer for Aspen Dental Management, Inc. and was responsible for leading step up organic and inorganic growth as P&L leader. Previously, he was the Chief Operating Officer for True Value Company with over 4500 locations in 60 countries. Shukla also served on the Board of Directors of several national nonprofit and industry organizations. He holds a Masters in Engineering and Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay.

"We are thrilled to have Abhinav join the Artio board and deepen his relationship with the company," commented F. Nicholas Franano, MD, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "He has been a valued advisor to me and Artio, and his operational and strategic experience will be an important asset as we launch and scale our commercial organization."

About Artio Medical Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

