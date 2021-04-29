Artificial Tech For True Cruise Opinion

HANOVER, Germany, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know: the internet is teeming with cruise reviews and ship ratings. Tech startup Cruisewatch is using AI to analyze online feedback and customer reviews, for the benefit of travel advisors and cruise lines worldwide. With its newest review intelligence, the company is able to show travel experts how cruise products are positioned in the market and compared to other products - all from the honest perspective of the traveler themself.

Big Data Brings Big Insights

As with almost every industry, the travel consumer values reviews and word of mouth. Travel experts need to stay current with the views of their target customers and the type of experience each ship can provide. Since no travel agency has time to read through millions of reviews every day, the travel sector needs a smarter solution.

Startup Cruisewatch has been tinkering with this very issue, developing technology able to process huge amounts of textual online reviews at once. Their concept is built up on artificial intelligence and big data. This makes them able to automatically interpret and contextualise the written word of a customer review and determine the value of a cruise.

Cruise Ratings and Customer Clustering

Machine learning and natural language processing - behind those tech buzzwords lies machinery that provides deep insights into customer satisfaction and sentiments. The technology from Cruisewatch contextualizes feedback, groups it into clusters and identifies the most positive and negative attributes of a cruise ship and brand. It then transforms the collected data into a summary, displaying all rating aspects at a glance.

At the same time, the intelligence derives demographic data of the customers and links it with their statements: "No two customers are the same. We splice the data based on the type of customer so that travel experts can make high-quality proposals to their clients," explains Markus Stumpe, CEO of Cruisewatch. To provide more valuable insights into the target groups and needs, Cruisewatch already plans to build more smart cruise services. To help the industry recover from the Corona crisis, the company provides attractives offers for pilot customers.

Cruisewatch.ai is an investor-backed cruise startup. Since 2016, they have been striving to innovate the travel business. Their current goal is to digitize travel agents and experts around the globe. The company's data-driven and AI-based cruise technology simplifies cruise advice and smartens the sales workflow. Their product portfolio ranges from market transparency tools including price alerts over customer insights to matchmaking tools. All are built up in modules which can be consumed separately.

