Artificial Intelligence In The U.S. Fashion Market 2020-2025 - Increasing Need For Inventory Management, Growing Influence Of Social Media

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States AI in Fashion Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises), By Category (Apparel, Accessories, Beauty & Cosmetics, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States AI In Fashion Market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period.The United States AI In Fashion Market is driven by the increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry. Additionally, identifying future fashion trends in advance with customer's buying behavior analysis and growing fast fashion retail are further expected to propel the growth of the market over the coming years.The United States AI In Fashion Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, category, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the higher rate of adoption by fashion retailers and brands.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into product recommendation, product search & discovery, supply chain management & demand forecasting, creative designing & trend forecasting, customer relationship management, virtual assistants and others. The product recommendation segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of social media and increasing customer awareness as fashion retailers are trying to provide every best possible service to their customers to enhance trust and hold them for a longer time.Major players operating in the United States AI In Fashion Market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corp, Google Inc., Amazon Web Component Inc, Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corporation, Mad Street Den Inc., Lily AI Inc, Stitch Fix Inc and others. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States AI In Fashion Market.

To classify and forecast the United States AI In Fashion Market based on component, deployment mode, category, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States AI In Fashion Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States AI In Fashion Market.

AI In Fashion Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States AI In Fashion Market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. United States AI in Fashion Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises)5.2.3. By Category (Apparel, Accessories, Beauty & Cosmetics, Others)5.2.4. By Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search & Discovery, Supply Chain Management & Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing & Trend Forecasting, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Others)5.2.5. By End User (Fashion Designers, Fashion Stores, Others)5.2.6. By Region5.2.7. By Company (2018)5.3. Product Market Map 6. North-East United States AI in Fashion Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component6.2.2. By Deployment Mode6.2.3. By Category6.2.4. By Application6.2.5. By End User 7. Mid-West United States AI in Fashion Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Deployment Mode7.2.3. By Category7.2.4. By Application7.2.5. By End User 8. West United States AI in Fashion Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Deployment Mode8.2.3. By Category8.2.4. By Application8.2.5. By End User 9. South United States AI in Fashion Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Deployment Mode9.2.3. By Category9.2.4. By Application9.2.5. By End User 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. Competition Outlook12.2. Company Profiles12.2.1. Company Details12.2.1.1. Microsoft Corporation12.2.1.2. International Business Machines Corp.12.2.1.3. Google Inc.12.2.1.4. Amazon Web Component Inc.12.2.1.5. Facebook Inc.12.2.1.6. Adobe Inc.12.2.1.7. Oracle Corporation12.2.1.8. Mad Street Den Inc.12.2.1.9. Lily AI Inc.12.2.1.10. Stitch Fix Inc. 13. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hix32

