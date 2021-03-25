Artificial Intelligence In Military Market By Offering, Technology, Application, Installation Type, Platform And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Military Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer vision), Application, Installation Type, Platform, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence in military market is estimated at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The Artificial Intelligence in Military market includes major players such as BAE Systems Plc. (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced defense Systems ( Israel), and IBM (US), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has not affected the Ai in military market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Artificial Intelligence in the military market in defense applications.

Based on platform, the space segment of the Artificial Intelligence in military market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the space segment of the Artificial Intelligence in military market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The space AI segment comprises CubeSat and satellites. Artificial intelligence systems for space platforms include various satellite subsystems that form the backbone of different communication systems. The integration of AI with space platforms facilitates effective communication between spacecraft and ground stations.

Software segment of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market by offering is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on offering, the Software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advances in the field of AI have resulted in the development of advanced AI software and related software development kits. AI software incorporated in computer systems is responsible for carrying out complex operations. It synthesizes the data received from hardware systems and processes it in an AI system to generate an intelligent response. The software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the significance of AI software in strengthening the IT framework to prevent incidents of a security breach.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2025 in the Artificial Intelligence in Military market

The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region. This region is expected to lead the market from 2020 to 2025, owing to increased investments in AI technologies by countries in this region. This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in AI systems to maintain its combat superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats on computer networks. The US plans to increase its spending on AI in the military to gain a competitive edge over other countries.

The North American US is recognized as one of the key manufacturers, exporters, and users of AI systems worldwide and is known to have the strongest AI capabilities. Key manufacturers of Ai systems in the US include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Raytheon. The new defense strategy of the US indicates an increase in AI spending to include advanced capabilities in existing defense systems of the US Army to counter incoming threats. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in AI in Military Market4.2 North America AI in Military Market, by Platform4.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Military Market, by Technology4.4 AI in Military Market, by Application4.5 AI in Military Market, by Region4.6 China: AI in Military Market, by Platform

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Government Spending on Defense to Improve AI Capabilities5.2.1.2 Development of Specialized AI Chips5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Advanced C4Isr Capabilities5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of AI in Unmanned Vehicles5.2.1.5 Increasing Threats of Cyber Attacks5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Concerns Over Possibility of Errors in Complex Combat Situations5.2.2.2 Lack of Standards and Protocols for Use of AI in Military Applications5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Quantum Computing in AI5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of AI in Predictive Maintenance in Military Platforms5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Absence of Backward Analysis5.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Personnel5.2.4.3 Sensitive Nature of Military Data5.3 Value Chain Analysis of AI in Military Market5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for AI in Military System Manufacturers5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on AI in Military Market5.6 Ranges and Scenarios5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.8 Regulatory Landscape5.9 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Key Technological Trends in AI in Military Market6.2.1 Need of Quantum AI for Computation of Machine Learning Algorithms6.2.2 5G Networking for Faster Data Transfer6.2.3 Internet of Battlefield Things (Iobt)6.2.4 Blockchain6.2.5 Advanced Analytics6.2.6 Big Data Analytics6.2.7 Artificial Neural Network6.3 Use Case Analysis: AI in Military Market6.3.1 Deployment of a Pictorial Training Tool to Improve Battlefield First-AId Skills from Charles River Analytics6.3.2 C3 AI Readiness: Use of AI Predictive Maintenance in Us AIr Force6.3.3 Have Raider: Deployed to Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming6.4 Trade Analysis6.5 Impact of Megatrends6.6 Innovation & Patent Registrations

7 AI in Military Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Processor7.2.1.1 Development of Specialized Chips Pave Way for Wider Application of AI in Military7.2.2 Memory7.2.2.1 High Bandwidth Parallel File Systems Increase Efficiency and Throughput of Memory Devices7.2.3 Network7.2.3.1 5G Network Improves Connection Capabilities7.3 Software7.3.1 AI Solutions7.3.1.1 Securonix (Us), IBM (Us), Darktrace (Uk): Major Companies Developing AI Solutions7.3.1.1.1 Cloud7.3.1.1.2 On-Premise7.3.2 AI Platforms7.3.2.1 Demand for Intelligent Applications and Learning Algorithms on the Rise7.4 Services7.4.1 Deployment & Integration7.4.1.1 Used to Create and Deploy Custom Text Analytics7.4.2 Upgrades & Maintenance7.4.2.1 Use of Predictive Maintenance Tools Boosts Segment Growth7.4.3 Software Support7.4.3.1 Periodic Upgradation to Improve Capabilities Drives Software Support Segment7.4.4 Others

8 AI in Military Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Warfare Platforms8.2.1 Rise of AI in Ew Platforms Boost Segment Growth8.3 Cybersecurity8.3.1 Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Need for Security Drive Segment8.4 Logistics & Transportation8.4.1 Increasing Tactical and Strategic Military Operations Fuel Segment Growth8.5 Surveillance & Situational Awareness8.5.1 Efficiency in Gathering Actionable Intelligence Drives Segment8.6 Command & Control8.6.1 Improve Ability to Gather Data for Better Decision Making8.7 Battlefield Healthcare8.7.1 Segment Driven by New Capabilities That Reduce Battlefield Causalities8.8 Simulation & Training8.8.1 Increasing Investments in Simulation & Training Sector Drive Segment Growth8.9 Threat Monitoring8.9.1 Adoption of AI in UAVs to Assist in Threat Monitoring on the Rise8.10 Information Processing8.10.1 Processing Huge Volume of Data to Gather Valuable Insights Boosts Segment Growth8.11 Others8.11.1 Need to Decrease Downtime Drives Others Segment

9 AI in Military Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Machine Learning9.2.1 Deep Learning9.2.1.1 Deep Learning Increasingly Used in Facial Recognition9.2.2 Supervised Learning9.2.2.1 Classification and Regression: Major Segments of Supervised Learning9.2.3 Unsupervised Learning9.2.3.1 Unsupervised Learning Integral to Identifying Patterns in Critical Data9.2.4 Reinforcement Learning9.2.4.1 Reinforcement Learning Used for Autonomous Decision Making in Military Applications9.2.5 Generative Adversarial Learning9.2.5.1 Surveillance and Situational Awareness Applications Widely Use Generative Adversarial Learning9.2.6 Others9.3 Natural Language Processing9.3.1 High Demand for Programming of Computers to Process Natural Language Data9.4 Context-Aware Computing9.4.1 Used for Improvement of Rf Signals and Situational Awareness9.5 Computer Vision9.5.1 Investments in Development of High-Resolution 3D Geospatial Information Systems Boost Segment9.6 Intelligent Virtual Agent9.6.1 Demand for Virtual Identities for Recruitment, Cyber Defense, and Training9.7 Others9.7.1 Increase in Adoption of Speech Recognition and Emotional Recognition

10 AI in Military Market, by Platform10.1 Introduction10.2 AIrborne10.3 Land10.4 Naval10.5 Space

11 AI in Military Market, by Installation Type11.1 Introduction11.2 New Installation11.2.1 Growing Defense Expenditure on AI-Powered Tools and Systems Boosts New Installation Segment11.3 Upgradation11.3.1 Demand for Enhanced Military Capabilities Drives Upgradation of Hardware Components and Software Modules

12 Regional Analysis12.1 Introduction12.2 AI in Military Market: Three Global Scenarios12.3 North America12.4 Europe12.5 Asia-Pacific12.6 Middle East & Africa12.7 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 201913.3 Share of Key Market Players, 201913.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 201913.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.5.1 Star13.5.2 Emerging Leader13.5.3 Pervasive13.5.4 Participant13.5.5 AI in Military Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (SME)13.5.5.1 Progressive Companies13.5.5.2 Responsive Companies13.5.5.3 Starting Blocks13.5.5.4 Dynamic Companies13.6 Competitive Scenario13.6.1 Market Evaluation Framework13.6.2 New Product Launches and Developments13.6.3 Contracts13.6.4 Acquisitions/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Agreements/Expansions

14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Players14.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation14.2.2 The Boeing Company14.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation14.2.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.14.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation14.2.6 Thales Group14.2.7 Raytheon Technologies Corporation14.2.8 Bae Systems plc14.2.9 International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm) 14.2.10 Charles River Analytics 14.2.11 Caci International Inc. 14.2.12 Shield AI 14.2.13 Science Applications International Corp. (Saic) 14.2.14 Saab Ab 14.2.15 Nvidia Corporation 14.2.16 Leonardo S.P.A (Leonardo) 14.2.17 Soar Technologies Inc. 14.2.18 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. 14.2.19 Rheinmetall Ag 14.2.20 Sparkcognition Inc 14.2.21 Leidos Holdings Inc. (Leidos) 14.2.22 Safran Sa 14.2.23 Honeywell International Inc. 14.2.24 Darktrace Limited 14.2.25 Sz Dji Technology

15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide

