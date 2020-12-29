Artificial Greens And Lawns Showcase New Website, A Paradise For Golf Lovers And Homeowners

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are one of the many individuals feeling couped up, bored, or stressed out during this Covid-19 pandemic, Artificial Greens and Lawns has a solution to get you active and outdoors. Golf enthusiasts and homeowners in Philadelphia, Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey are now able to customize and install professional golf putting greens. Endorsed by golf legends Mark O'Meara, golf instructor Hank Haney, CBA Golf Analyst Peter Kostis, PGA Tour player Paul Casey, 2-time Masters Champion Ben Crenshaw, and many others.

With the launch of their new website, Artificial Greens and Lawns (AGL) is now showcasing their exclusive collection of golf greens, residential lawns, and commercial grass. In addition, AGL is now offering free consultations, pet-friendly lawns, playground-safe turf and much more! Partnership with Celebrity Greens Artificial Greens and Lawns is an exclusive partner with Celebrity Greens. Golf Digest recently awarded Celebrity Greens with the 2020 Editors' Choice award for Best in Golf. The name says it all!

2-time major champion Mark O'Meara had this to say about his very own Celebrity Greens installation, "obviously I'm used to putting on very fast greens, so to be able to have this opportunity to bring my friends in from Celebrity Greens, to build an unreal putting green that really acts just like if you're out there putting on a regular golf course, is fantastic practice for me." In his testimonial, Mark O'Meara also mentioned the true ball roll characteristic of his Celebrity Green was up to par with the natural ball roll found on professional courses. Celebrity Greens and AGL's partnership is bringing professional quality golf greens to both commercial and residential neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Perfect Lawn Year-round

AGL has decades of installation experience with professional quality putting greens and luxury artificial lawns. Their state of the art artificial grass lawns and golf putting greens provide the highest quality, weather resistant lawns all year long. Its realistic appearance and texture are the closest rival to natural grass but with significantly less time and money spent on maintenance. For more information about Artificial Greens and Lawns, you can visit their new website at www.artificialgreens-lawns.com.

