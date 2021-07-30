Artificial Grass Brings New Life To Charming Austin Home

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas's arid climate makes synthetic grass a go-to landscaping solution for homeowners and contractors throughout the state. In such a barren landscape, pops of vibrant green turf are a welcome oasis that add aesthetic value and monetary value to any home. That's why one Austin homeowner commissioned Southern Turf Co. to install a new synthetic grass front lawn for their beautiful property. Southern Turf stepped up to the challenge and completed the project to the highest standard.

Southern Turf Co. recently installed 2,300 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Nature's Best in a home in Austin, TX. Everlast Nature's Best features a tri-toned coloring of field green, light green, and brown blade tones for an ultra-realistic appearance. It has a face weight of 67 ounces and a 1.75-inch pile height, making it ideal for landscape applications with moderate foot traffic. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Southern Turf's client wanted their new front lawn to maintain its vibrant green hue year-round while still looking completely natural. This made Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Nature's Best the perfect turf product for the job. With the sweltering, arid Texas heat, maintaining natural grass was virtually impossible for the homeowners, but Nature's Best gave them the appearance they desired without needing to worry about constant watering and maintenance. Reducing water usage is an important cause amongst Austin-area homeowners, so Southern Turf's client was elated with their new drought-tolerant, verdant landscaping.

Southern Turf Co. has proudly serviced Austin homeowners and business owners for almost 20 years. With a mission to encourage water conservation in Central Texas, the company provides Austin residents with water-wise landscaping solutions including landscape turf, pet turf, playgrounds, putting greens, and more. "Our mission is to encourage people to enjoy life outside while reducing water and pesticide use." says owner Scott Miller. "We are committed to providing high-quality turf installations that transform outdoor spaces one happy client at a time."

Southern Turf Co. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for July 2021.

Southern Turf Co

Southern Turf Co. is committed to providing high-quality artificial turf installations for Texas homeowners and business owners. Founded in 2002, they have worked with over 10,000 families throughout the Central Texas area. You can learn more about Southern Turf Co. and view their other installations by visiting southernturfco.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @southernturfco ) and Instagram ( @southernturftx ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-grass-brings-new-life-to-charming-austin-home-301344796.html

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.