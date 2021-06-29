Artificial Fur Market In Textiles Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global artificial fur market is set to grow by USD 121.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report presents a detailed study of the artificial fur market by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The artificial fur market is concentrated. Technavio expects the degree of concentration to increase during the forecast period. Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, Chicago Fabrics Inc., DealTask Pty Ltd., EZ Fabric Inc., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Ramtex Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., and Texfactor Textiles are some of the major market participants. The growing prominence of online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Artificial Fur Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Artificial Fur Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Apparel
- Upholstery And Home Textiles
- Other Accessories
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Artificial Fur Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the artificial fur market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, Chicago Fabrics Inc., DealTask Pty Ltd., EZ Fabric Inc., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Ramtex Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., and Texfactor Textiles.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Artificial Fur Market size
- Artificial Fur Market trends
- Artificial Fur Market industry analysis
The shift to artificial fur from animal fur is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the availability of animal fur as artificial fur may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial fur market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Artificial Fur Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial fur market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial fur market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the artificial fur market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial fur market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Upholstery and home textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambassador Textiles Ltd.
- Aono Pile Co. Ltd.
- Bartfeld
- Chicago Fabrics Inc.
- DealTask Pty Ltd.
- EZ Fabric Inc.
- Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd.
- Ramtex Inc.
- Sommers Plastic Products Co.
- Texfactor Textiles
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
