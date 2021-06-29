Artificial Fur Market In Textiles Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial fur market is set to grow by USD 121.

The global artificial fur market is set to grow by USD 121.85 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report presents a detailed study of the artificial fur market by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The artificial fur market is concentrated. Technavio expects the degree of concentration to increase during the forecast period. Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, Chicago Fabrics Inc., DealTask Pty Ltd., EZ Fabric Inc., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Ramtex Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., and Texfactor Textiles are some of the major market participants. The growing prominence of online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Fur Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial Fur Market is segmented as below:

Application

Apparel



Upholstery And Home Textiles



Other Accessories

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Artificial Fur Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the artificial fur market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, Chicago Fabrics Inc., DealTask Pty Ltd., EZ Fabric Inc., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Ramtex Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., and Texfactor Textiles.

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Fur Market size

Artificial Fur Market trends

Artificial Fur Market industry analysis

The shift to artificial fur from animal fur is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the availability of animal fur as artificial fur may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial fur market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Fur Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial fur market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial fur market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial fur market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial fur market vendors

