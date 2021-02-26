Artificial Cornea And Corneal Implant Market By Type, Transplant Type, Disease Indication And End-users - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type (Human Cornea, Artificial Cornea), Transplant Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty), Disease Indication, End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026. Market growth is largely driven by the growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases are the major drivers for the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment are further boosting the market growth.

However, the high cost of ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into the human cornea and artificial cornea. In 2020, the human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding corneal transplantation and eye tissue donations, especially in developing economies.

Penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

On the basis of transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and other transplants (including anterior lamellar keratoplasty (ALK) and keratoprosthesis). In 2020, the penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from eye disorders such as infectious keratitis and injury of the eyeball.

North America accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

Geographically, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The market is well-established in North America, with the US dominating the market in this region. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of sophisticated healthcare technologies, higher budget among end users of ophthalmic devices, and a large number of manufacturers for corneal implants in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Type and End-user (2020)4.3 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Region, 2021-20264.4 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets4.5 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases5.2.1.2.1 Corneal Blindness5.2.1.2.2 Cataracts5.2.1.2.3 Glaucoma5.2.1.2.4 Obesity and Diabetes5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ophthalmology Devices and Surgical Procedures5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Shortage of Corneal Donors5.2.3.2 Untapped Potential of Emerging Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Low Access to Eye Care in Low-Income Economies5.2.4.2 Shortage of Ophthalmologists 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 3D-Printed Human Corneas6.2.2 Oct Angiography Devices6.2.3 Advances in Refractive Surgery6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market6.4 Value Chain Analysis6.5 Ecosystem6.6 Regulatory Analysis6.6.1 North America6.6.1.1 US6.6.1.2 Canada6.6.2 Europe6.6.3 Asia-Pacific6.6.3.1 Japan6.6.3.2 China 7 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Human Cornea7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Corneal Blindness to Drive Market Growth7.3 Artificial Cornea7.3.1 Scarcity of Human Eye Donors Has Propelled Market Growth 8 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Transplant Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Penetrating Keratoplasty8.2.1 Pk Enables the Ability to Treat Keratitis and Injury of the Eyeball8.3 Endothelial Keratoplasty8.3.1 Advantages Such as Faster Visual Recovery and Less Prone to Injury are Supporting the Growth of this Segment8.4 Other Transplants 9 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Disease Indication9.1 Introduction9.2 Fuchs' Dystrophy9.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Fuchs' Dystrophy is the Key Factor Driving Market Growth9.3 Fungal Keratitis9.3.1 Large Patient Population Suffering from Fungus Keratitis to Drive Market Growth9.4 Keratoconus9.4.1 Increasing Research on Keratoconus Treatment to Support Market Growth9.5 Other Diseases 10 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the End-User Market10.3 Hospitals10.3.1 Large Patient Pool and High Purchasing Power of Hospitals are the Key Factors Driving Market Growth10.4 Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers10.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Care Has Resulted in Growing End-User Interest Towards Ascs 11 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implants Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Artificial Cornea Market Ranking12.3 Human Cornea Market Ranking12.4 Product Benchmarking12.5 Competitive Situations & Trends12.5.1 Product Launches & Approvals12.5.2 Acquisitions12.5.3 Expansions12.5.4 Other Developments 13 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology and Company Profiles13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.1.1 Stars13.1.2 Emerging Leaders13.1.3 Pervasive Companies13.1.4 Emerging Companies13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups13.2.1 Progressive Companies13.2.2 Dynamic Companies13.2.3 Starting Blocks13.2.4 Responsive Companies13.3 Company Profiles13.3.1 Ajl Ophthalmic S.A.13.3.2 Corneagen, Inc.13.3.3 Addition Technology, Inc.13.3.4 Linkocare Life Sciences Ab13.3.5 Presbia plc13.3.6 Mediphacos13.3.7 Aurolab13.3.8 Cornea Biosciences, Inc.13.3.9 Dioptex Medizinprodukte Forschungs-, Entwicklungs- Und Vertriebs GmbH (Dioptex GmbH) 13.3.10 Eyeyon Medical 13.3.11 Massachusetts Eye and Ear 13.3.12 Florida Lions Eye Bank 13.3.13 Sightlife 13.3.14 Advancing Sight Network 13.3.15 San Diego Eye Bank 13.3.16 L V Prasad Eye Institute 13.3.17 New Mexico Lions Eye Bank 13.3.18 San Antonio Eye Bank 13.3.19 Kansas Eye Bank & Cornea Research Center 13.3.20 Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank 13.3.21 Corneat Vision 13.3.22 Keramed, Inc. 14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide

