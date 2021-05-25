Arthur R. Raasch, Jr. Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GRAHAM, Wash., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur R. Raasch, Jr. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Entrepreneur in the field of Hospitality and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as the Owner of Furnesvik Inc. dba Rainier View RV Park.

Dedicated to providing exceptional hospitality services, Rainier View RV Park is located high on top of a hill on the outskirts of the quiet community of Graham, Washington. With outstanding views of the mountain, the park offers 55 clean and safe recreational vehicle spaces with 30a and some 50a electrical service. Additionally, coin-operated laundry facilities, restroom/shower facilities, and seven acres of walking trails are offered to visitors.

Throughout Mr. Raasch's 20+ year career, he has garnered valuable knowledge and professional experience in his entrepreneurial pursuits. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in business and sales. Before starting his career, he completed his undergraduate studies at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and later went onto notably serving with the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 and the U.S. Coast Guard from 1975 to 1980. Following his service, he excelled at AT&T Communications from 1980 to 1990. With a commitment to entrepreneurial pursuits, Mr. Raasch and a co-worker discovered that hospitality was the best route to take. In 1990, the pair bought the Nugget Inn Hotel and led the business until 1995. In 1992, Mr. Raasch became the president and owner of Rainier View RV Park and has excelled in his executive role for the past 28 years. Demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity, he is in constant pursuit of ensuring that he continues to make his customers' experiences delightful and memorable. Additionally, Mr. Raasch has also served as vice president of a flower shop and computer business since 2017.

As a testament to his success, Mr. Raasch has been the notable recipient of a National Sales Prize from Planner and Hafsoos. He is also recognized for his active involvement in church and local community causes including his Lutheran church as an elder.

Mr. Raasch dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife Sharon and daughter, whom he thanks for their love and support.

For further information, please visit https://rvrvpark.com/rainier-view-rv-park/.

