Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) - Get Report will release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately one hour after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Archived Presentations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) - Get Report, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

