Arthrosi's New Molecule AR882 For Gout Shows Blockbuster-Potential

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company founded in 2018 by a team of well-established experts in drug development, announced the first blockbuster-potential molecule, AR882, to treat gout. It will be the first small molecule that exhibits the potential to demonstrate clinical benefits, such as shrinking tophi and reducing flares, through the mechanism of URAT1 inhibition based on its Phase 2a study.

Gout is a debilitating form of inflammatory arthritis affecting roughly 9 million people in the United States. The disease is caused by elevated levels of uric acid crystals in the joints, which can trigger painful and debilitating inflammation. If left untreated, gout can cause tophi, or large, visible bumps made of urate crystals that can cause permanent joint damage.

"A large percentage of the 9 million patients living with gout are undertreated, relying on short-term or sub-optimal treatments that don't meet their needs," said Co-Founder and CEO Litain Yeh. "Our mission is to eliminate the pain of gout with a new era of gout treatment that provides a true solution for removing uric acid in the body and preventing the development of tophi."

After the completion of four clinically robust studies with more than 100 healthy volunteers and gout patients, AR882 has shown unmatched promise, with excellent renal safety profiles and industry-leading efficacy rates.

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2a data showing industry leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

