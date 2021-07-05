Arthritis Liaison Model Of Care: Step In The Right Direction For First Nations People With Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - A collaborative study has found a way to bridge the gap between First Nations people living with arthritis and clinicians to improve quality of care.

The arthritis liaison model of care was developed with a First Nations community to support culturally relevant, patient-centred care plans and then tested for one year.

"We codeveloped the liaison model of care with a First Nations community and found that it assisted First Nations people with arthritis in navigating health services to better take care of their needs and focus on their personal care plans," said Dr. Cheryl Barnabe, a rheumatologist and senior scientist at Arthritis Research Canada. "Both the patients who participated in our study and the community health care providers found it to be valuable."

Navigating the health system when you are diagnosed with a chronic disease can be confusing and challenging. Inequities in determinants of health related to the legacy of colonization also affect the health status of First Nations people diagnosed with arthritis.

Health care providers either consciously (through disregard for cultural values) or unconsciously (by failing to provide culturally relevant care) disempower patients. This can affect quality of care over time and undermine efforts to support effective disease management and wellbeing.

Arthritis is a leading cause of disability in First Nations communities and is often accompanied by other chronic diseases. Existing care models prioritize accessibility to specialty care for treatment, whereas patient-centred approaches support broader health goals.

First Nations populations have an increased prevalence, severity and undertreatment of arthritis.

Therefore, novel ways of delivering relevant care that address social, geographical and economic barriers are needed to improve outcomes among First Nations people living with different types of this disease.

