Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock.

NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2610 is payable August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021.

This marks Artesian 115 th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:Nicholle TaylorInvestor Relations(302) 453-6900ntaylor@artesianwater.com