Artesian Resources Corporation 2020 Annual Report Available Electronically To Shareholders

NEWARK, Del., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) - Get Report, a leading provider of water, wastewater services and related services on the Delmarva Peninsula today announced that its 2020 Annual Report is available electronically to shareholders through its website at https://www.artesianwater.com/investor-relations/annual-report/. If any shareholder would like to receive a print copy of the 2020 Annual Report, they can request one free of charge by writing or calling Artesian Resources Corporation, 664 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702, Attention Laura Slayman (Phone Number: 302-453-6900).

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of main to over 300,000 people.

Contact:Nicholle TaylorInvestor Relations(302) 453-6900ntaylor@artesianwater.com