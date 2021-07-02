Artera Completes Acquisition Of K.R. Swerdfeger Construction

Strategic acquisition for Artera brings geographic expansion of gas distribution and water infrastructure services into Colorado and New Mexico

ATLANTA, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of integrated infrastructure services to natural gas and electric industries, completed the previously announced acquisition of K.R. Swerdfeger Construction ("KRSC"). KRSC is a strong strategic fit for Artera, expanding its core gas distribution services into Colorado and New Mexico while strengthening its existing water and wastewater service offerings.

"Extending our footprint westward has been a strategic priority for Artera," stated Brian Palmer, CEO of Artera. "With the addition of KRSC, we've found the right partner to add to the Artera family and we're excited for the collective opportunities this creates for our businesses."

KRSC will operate as a new Mountain region within Miller Pipeline, an Artera gas distribution business unit. Raymond Swerdfeger will continue to lead KRSC, reporting to Dale Anderson, President of Miller Pipeline.

"This is a great moment in our company's history and I'm excited to partner with Dale to continue to grow Miller's business in the west," mentioned Swerdfeger. "Our team members are thrilled to be a part of a larger, growing company with new opportunities for career growth."

Eversheds Sutherland and Debevoise & Plimpton served as legal counsel to Artera. FMI Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to KRSC. Foster Graham Milstein & Calisher served as legal counsel to KRSC.

About K.R. Swerdfeger ConstructionFounded in 1968, K.R. Swerdfeger Construction ("KRSC") is a second-generation family-owned contractor with a primary focus on underground utilities including natural gas distribution, sanitary and storm sewer and water infrastructure. Headquartered in Pueblo West, Colorado and with a team of 350 employees, KRSC has a long history of excellence and has consistently been committed to safely providing the best service and value to their customers. To learn more, visit https://www.krswerd.com

About Miller PipelineMiller Pipeline, headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, is one of the nation's premier natural gas distribution contractors with more than 65 years of experience in the utilities infrastructure industry. Established in 1953, Miller Pipeline operates in nearly two dozen states and has over 3,900 employees. Miller Pipeline provides quality construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation products and services to natural gas, municipal water and wastewater utilities throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.millerpipeline.com.

About Artera Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a more than $2.7 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 41 states. Artera employs more than 11,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

