Artemis Consulting Recognized As Great Place To Work™ For Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting, a D.C.-metro area-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm, became Great Place to Work® (GPTW)-Certified™ again in August 2021. GPTW administered an employee experience survey measuring Artemis employees on several key focus areas—credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. The award is a notable accomplishment for the federal government prime contractor because the certification is based entirely on what current employees anonymously say about working for the company.

GPTW research shows that employee retention and happiness is far less about incentives and more about creating a caring company culture. It is essentially about creating a sense of "belonging" because it provides "trust, human connection, and wellness." Amee Shah, Artemis CEO explained, "At Artemis Consulting, we pride ourselves in creating an atmosphere where employees are free to express themselves and have a sense of community. Moreover, being a racially diverse and inclusive company, our staff is able to offer different perspectives given their diverse backgrounds."

Overall, 88% of Artemis employees surveyed say the company is a great place to work compared to only 59% of employees at typical U.S.-based companies. As shown in the graph, the large majority of Artemis employees surveyed rate the company highly on a number of key attributes.

Having earned this designation, Artemis Consulting is in good company. Well-known companies that have earned the Great Place to Work certification include Cisco, Hilton, SalesForce, Adobe Systems, Red Hat, and many others. "Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work.

Artemis Consulting is a woman-owned small business (WOSB) and IT Services and Management Consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. Artemis has earned several awards for consecutive years, including the Virginia's Fantastic 50 Fastest Growing Companies and the Entrepreneur 360's List of Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that help drive digital transformation efforts for clients. They utilize DevSecOps, along with microservices, for scalability, security and reliability. Artemis Consulting performs Agile Scrum, KanBan and SAFe development for its clients and is skilled in the modernization of legacy systems by creating open source and COTS applications and running them natively in the cloud. In the public sector, they have a variety of IDIQ and Government-wide contracts as a Prime Contractor.

