ARTECHOUSE Partners With Nifty Gateway On Launching The First Collectable Art Experience NFT

ARTECHOUSE continues to innovate in the technology-driven art space by launching a collectable experience NFT alongside their exhibitions. The first collection from the original, immersive digital art exhibition Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies, an ARTECHOUSE Production with visual artist Vince Fraser and poet Ursula Rucker, will drop Friday, June 4 both online and at the Miami location.

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTECHOUSE, the leading pioneer in creating experiential, technology-driven art exhibits and spaces, partners with Nifty Gateway to launch the first collectable art experience NFT. The partnership will kick off with a release of the first collection of four original works drawn from an immersive digital art exhibit Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies, an ARTECHOUSE Production with London-based, visual artist Vince Fraser, currently on view at ARTECHOUSE Miami. For the first time ever, ARTECHOUSE audiences will have the opportunity to take a digital piece of the exhibition experience home and become collectors of the experiential art.

" We believe that with the help of NFTs, we can pioneer new ways for millions of our visitors to become collectors of technology-driven art. As a leader in creative innovation, ARTECHOUSE's mission is to allow experiential, digital art to become more accessible. We have always been excited to explore the latest technological tools at our locations and beyond, and our partnership with Nifty Gateway is a groundbreaking step in this direction. We're thrilled to open doors to the future and create an opportunity to turn memorable art experiences into collectibles, while supporting artists," says Sandro Kereselidze, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE.

ARTECHOUSE will be conducting a two part drop event with two NFTs available via auction on Nifty Gateway's open access online marketplace starting June 4th at 6:30PM ET. The other two, editions of 20 at $250, will be available for a drawing on-site at ARTECHOUSE Miami (736 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139) through June 6th, accessible through a private Nifty Gateway page using QR code technology.

" NFTs are a revolutionary way to collect digital art, and ARTECHOUSE is a revolutionary way to consume digital art. We're incredibly excited for this partnership, and we think ARTECHOUSE will quickly become the gold standard for NFT art shows," says Duncan Cock Foster, co-Founder and Director of Nifty Gateway.

The first piece being auctioned online is VISIONS OF THE BLACK EXPERIENCE: FUTURE, an excerpt from the last scene of Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies, expressing an optimistic vision of the future where all of us have our "own songs of freedom." A 3540X1600 excerpt from the original 13548X1600 exhibited piece. Featuring the voice and poetry of Ursula Rucker.

The second piece being auctioned online is ASE MASK TRIPTYCH.Each mask within the triptych is a collective celebration of the cultural vibrancy of the Pende, Dogon, Yohure, and Dan peoples - indigenous groups native to the West Africa region. 4K UHD Resolution.

The first piece to be sold on-site at ARTECHOUSE Miami is VISIONS OF THE BLACK EXPERIENCE: BLM, an excerpt from the signature piece of Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies, touching on the social justice aspect of the black experiences and employing some of the most iconic images of the movement of our time. A 2844X1600 excerpt from the original 13548X1600 exhibited piece. Featuring the voice and poetry of Ursula Rucker.

The second piece to be sold on-site at ARTECHOUSE Miami is VISIONS OF THE BLACK EXPERIENCE: GODDESS NANDI, an excerpt from the signature piece of Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies; this scene shows an interpretation of Nandi against "1000 African Masks" as a powerful goddess figure. Nandi was the warrior mother of Shaka Zulu, who battled slave traders and trained her son to be a warrior. The son grew up to become king, establishing an all-female regiment that often fought in the front lines of this army. A 2844X1600 excerpt from the original 13548X1600 exhibited piece. Featuring the voice and poetry of Ursula Rucker.

These 4 limited edition NFTs are powerful expressions of Fraser's artistic point of view illuminating the Black experience. Direct excerpts from the Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies exhibit, each piece embodies the idea of aṣẹ, the West African concept relating to our power to make things happen and produce change.

Unveiled in May 2021, Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies is a groundbreaking collaboration between ARTECHOUSE and Vince Fraser, a London-based Afro-surrealist visual artist. Fraser celebrates the historical, social and cultural aspects of his identity through his unique style in this interactive and immersive exhibit brought to life for the 21st century with the latest technologies and design by ARTECHOUSE. Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies is on view through November 7, 2021 at ARTECHOUSE Miami in Miami Beach, FL.

ABOUT ARTECHOUSE:ARTECHOUSE is the leading pioneer in creating, producing, and presenting innovative art across platforms. From immersive exhibition spaces in Washington DC, New York, and Miami, to an extended reality mobile app and now NFTs, ARTECHOUSE collaborates with groundbreaking artists to expand the possibilities of art and how we experience it. Dedicated to the intersection of art, science, and technology, ARTECHOUSE is on a mission to empower, educate and inspire 21st-century artists and audiences.

ABOUT NIFTY GATEWAYNifty Gateway is the premier marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. Nifty Gateway works with some of the largest artists and brands in the world to put out curated collections of NFT artwork. Nifty has been on the forefront of working with artists in a variety of mediums, from digitally native artists like Pak, Beeple and Mad Dog Jones, to musicians like Grimes and Steve Aoki. Nifty Gateway is committed to making NFTs accessible to the masses, and to get one billion people collecting NFTs.

ABOUT VINCE FRASER:A digital illustrator for over twenty years in the creative industry, Fraser sees himself as a new breed of artist in the digital age, combining a variety of skills including graphic and motion design. With a keen eye for detail, Fraser brings together playful experimentation and boundary-pushing visuals to create his unique art. Bridging the gap between fantasy and reality, Fraser's mission is to share positive images of the African diaspora. Client work includes Nike, MTV and Adobe, to name a few, while attracting the attention of musicians like Erykah Badu, Outkast and Usher.

ABOUT URSULA RUCKER:A veteran of the global music and poetry scene, Ursula Rucker is a skilled writer and dynamic performer who has used her fiery prose and invigorating imagery to excite and inspire listeners around the world for nearly three decades. In addition to her performance on HBO's Def Poetry Jam, Rucker has established herself as a top-tier recording artist. Rucker has collaborated with artists like The Roots, 4Hero, Jazzanova, Louie Vega, Doodlebug of Digable Planets, and many more.

