Artbrands LLC Acquires Complete Art Library Of X It And Airwaves Heat Transfers

BLACKLICK, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artbrands LLC, an Ohio company, has purchased the entire art library of X it Heat transfers, and Airwaves (heat transfers). www.artbrands.com

X it heat transfers are known for their extensive novelty and children's designs that have sold worldwide.

The Airwaves heat transfer artwork consists of thousands of images in all categories.

Artbrands LLC is the world leader in heat-applied stock and custom heat transfers. Artbrands also sells under www.edenlane.com direct-to-consumer t-shirts, mugs, bags, perfume, large format printed blankets.

This new acquisition will add to our already extensive company-owned library of over 25,000 designs. Artbrands is also an active licensee for Betty Boop, Ford, Three stooges, and many famous artists.

Our unique and high-quality print methods have long been a favorite in the t-shirt and gift printing industry.

These two libraries join the extensive published library of stock heat transfers.

Artbrands LLC owns the popular apparel and gift brands Country Girl, Country Boy, and Country Baby. These are available in www.countrygirlstore.com

An initial selection of children's designs will be available by Christmas.

These libraries will enable us to dramatically expand our own customizable heat transfers for souvenir, resort, or personal use.

For more information:

Larry LevinePresident Artbrands LLC 320150@email4pr.com 614 522 6100 www.artbrands.com www.countrygirlstore.com www.solartees.com www.facebook.com/countrygirl www.facebook.com/artbrands

