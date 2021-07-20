Art-filled Luxury Living In Dallas' Art District

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Line Design Studio, a boutique interior design firm, announces the completion of multi-family project, Atelier, located in the Arts District of Dallas Texas. One Line was commissioned by long-time leader in the lifestyle residential market, ZOM Living, to craft the final details and artistic elements for the property. Upheld through their leader-led design approach, the Co-Founders used clean lines, rich colors, and luxurious materials to shape the aspirational spaces created for future residents.

"Our team has enjoyed a strong relationship with our client, and we are thrilled to complete this noteworthy project with them. The partnership provides a platform for our One Liners to showcase their full-range of creativity, and for this we are very grateful," stated Susan LaFleur, One Line Co-Founder.

Art lines the moveable walls of the first-floor gallery guiding guests through the space, allowing for a unique arrival experience fitting to the neighborhood. The art gallery doubles as a lobby lounge and reception, filled with custom commissions, limited prints and a mural completed by the One Line Design Studio in-house muralist.

Traveling upwards, future residents make their way to the leasing lounge on the amenity floor, and are welcomed by an expansive art program, custom furniture, hand-picked antiques, and accessories from local area shops.

"Our client focuses on providing hospitality-inspired amenities, allowing the team to share our design experience and bring these moments home to their residents," noted Karrie Drinkhahn, One Line Co-Founder.

One Line looks forward to future openings with ZOM Living later this year in Bethesda, Maryland & Miami, Florida.

Photography: © Thomas McConnell LLC

About One Line

One Line Design Studio is a full-service interior design firm located in Miami, Florida and Detroit, Michigan. Our Co-Founders bring their collective 35+ years of extensive experience, offering a fresh approach to the evolving landscape of interior design.

We have developed a strong foundation based on the strength of our creative capital, approaching each project through the authenticity of our teams' collective lens. It is the fusion of these dynamic creative minds that drives our approach to every project we work on, and our firm.

For more information and a sampling of our portfolio, please visit: www.onelinedesignstudio.com.

Media ContactOne Line Design Studio Karrie Drinkhahn, Co-Founder 314704@email4pr.com +1.312.543.5469

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-filled-luxury-living-in-dallas-art-district-301337190.html

SOURCE One Line Design Studio