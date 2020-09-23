Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Dr. Richard Eglen As Senior Advisor To Its Healthcare Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a private equity firm that specializes in investments in healthcare and industrial companies, today announced its partnership with Dr. Richard Eglen as a Senior Advisor to its healthcare team. Dr. Eglen will work with Arsenal's healthcare team to further develop life science tools and reagents investment themes. He will also serve as both a member of the Scientific Advisory Board and an advisor to the Board of Directors of BioIVT, an Arsenal portfolio company that is a global leader in providing in vitro research models and services for drug and diagnostic development.

Dr. Eglen brings significant experience to Arsenal's healthcare franchise, having spent over thirty years in the life sciences industry. Most recently, Dr. Eglen was an Executive Officer, Vice President, and General Manager of the Life Sciences division of Corning Inc., a world-leading innovator in material science. Prior to joining Corning, he spent over twenty years working in the life sciences, technology, and pharmaceutical industries at PerkinElmer, DiscoverX, Roche and other leading life sciences companies.

"We are delighted to partner with Richard as an advisor to Arsenal and BioIVT. Richard brings immense expertise in the life science tools sector as both a scientist and a business leader, which will be invaluable to Arsenal's development of new investment themes and to BioIVT's continued success," said Gene Gorbach, an Investment Partner of Arsenal.

"I am very pleased to be working with Arsenal. I look forward to helping Arsenal build a world-class life science tools and reagents investment portfolio, as well as to advising BioIVT," said Richard Eglen.

About Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market healthcare and industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 45 platform investments, and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

Media Contact:Prosek PartnersBrian Schaffer / Kristen Duarte bschaffer@prosek.com / kduarte@prosek.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arsenal-capital-partners-adds-dr-richard-eglen-as-senior-advisor-to-its-healthcare-team-301136180.html

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners