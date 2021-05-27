ARRY Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Array Technologies, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"), or (3) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO"), or (4) between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arry.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Array failed to disclose that it was facing increasing costs for commodities such as steel as early as Q1 2020, and simultaneously, Array was facing increasing freight costs and other deteriorating business conditions.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arry or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Array you have until July 13, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

