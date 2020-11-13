Arrowhead Presents New Clinical Data On Cardiometabolic Pipeline At AHA 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) - Get Report today announced positive clinical data from multiple product candidates in its cardiometabolic pipeline at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: "The data presented at AHA on our cardiometabolic pipeline continue to show strong and consistent response across a range of lipid parameters. There remains significant residual cardiovascular risk despite recent scientific advances, and we believe that our cardiometabolic pipeline has the ability to target new therapeutic targets and address multiple lipid parameters associated with increased cardiovascular risk."

Copies of the following presentations may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website:

Title: Pharmacodynamic effect of ARO-ANG3, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic targeting hepatic angiopoietin-like protein 3, in patients with hypercholesterolemiaAuthors: Gerald F. Watts, et al.Session: Advances in Understanding and Treatment of Dyslipidemia and New Therapies for CVD

Title: Pharmacodynamic effect of ARO-APOC3, an investigational hepatocyte-targeted RNA interference therapeutic targeting apolipoprotein C3, in patients with hypertriglyceridemia and multifactorial chylomicronemiaAuthors: Christie Ballantyne, presenting on behalf of Peter Clifton, et al.Session: Advances in Understanding and Treatment of Dyslipidemia and New Therapies for CVD

Title: Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Single-Dose AMG 890, a Novel siRNA Targeting Lp(a), in Healthy Subjects and Subjects with Elevated Lp(a)Authors: Michael J. Koren, et al.Session: Advances in Understanding and Treatment of Dyslipidemia and New Therapies for CVD

Arrowhead will also host two key opinion leader (KOL) webinars on November 18, and November 19, 2020 to discuss data from, and the company's future plans for, its two investigational cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3. The webinars may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

