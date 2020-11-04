Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinars On Cardiometabolic Candidates ARO-APOC3 And ARO-ANG3

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) - Get Report today announced that on November 18, and November 19, 2020, it will host two key opinion leader (KOL) webinars to discuss the company's two investigational RNA interference (RNAi) based cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3. Arrowhead will also present data from Phase 1/2 clinical studies of ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020. The webinars may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

Webinar Details:

ARO-APOC3 KOL WebinarDate: November 18, 2020, 11:30 a.m. ESTKOL: Christie Ballantyne, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine

The ARO-APOC3 webinar will feature a presentation by Christie Ballantyne, M.D., the Vice Chair of Research for the Department of Medicine, the Chief of Cardiology and the Chief of Cardiovascular Research, and the Director of the Lipid Metabolism and Atherosclerosis Clinic Center for Cardiometabolic Disease Prevention at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Ballantyne will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with hypertriglyceridemia. Arrowhead management will also provide a review of the ARO-APOC3 program, which is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study.

ARO-ANG3 KOL WebinarDate: November 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m. ESTKOL: Ira Goldberg, M.D., New York University Langone School of Medicine

The ARO-ANG3 webinar will feature a presentation by Ira Goldberg, M.D., Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at New York University Langone School of Medicine. Dr. Goldberg will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with mixed dyslipidemia. Arrowhead management will also provide a review of the ARO-ANG3 program, which is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study.

Christie Ballantyne, M.D.

Christie Ballantyne, M.D., is one of the nation's foremost experts on lipids, atherosclerosis and heart disease prevention. His research interest in the prevention of heart disease has led him to become an established investigator for the American Heart Association and to receive continuous funding from the NIH since joining the faculty in 1988 in basic research of leukocyte-endothelial interactions, translations research in biomarkers and clinical trials.

Over the past 34 years, his many accomplishments have included being elected as Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society of Clinical Investigation, and the Association of American Physicians. In 2012 he received the American College of Cardiology Distinguished Scientist Award (Basic Domain). In 2014 and 2015, Thomson Reuters recognized Christie as one of "The World's Most Influential Scientific Minds."

With over 600 publications in the area of atherosclerosis, lipids and inflammation, Dr. Ballantyne also serves as an Editorial Director for www.lipidsonline.org as well as serving on the Editorial Board for Circulation. Dr. Ballantyne is the Vice Chair of Research for the Department of Medicine, the Chief of Cardiology and the Chief of Cardiovascular Research at Baylor College of Medicine. He is currently the Director of the Lipid Metabolism and Atherosclerosis Clinic Center for Cardiometabolic Disease Prevention at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Ballantyne received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and performed both his internal medicine residency and postgraduate training at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He completed a cardiology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine and an American Heart Association/Bugher Foundation Fellowship at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Institute for Molecular Genetics at Baylor.

Ira Goldberg, M.D.

Ira Goldberg, M.D., graduated from MIT, received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and served his internship and residency in medicine at New York University-Bellevue Hospital Medical Center. He subsequently completed fellowships in endocrinology and metabolism and atherosclerosis and metabolism, at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He was appointed to the faculty of the Department of Medicine at Columbia University in 1983 and was Chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine and Nutrition and the Dickinson Richards Professor of Medicine. He is currently the Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at New York University Langone School of Medicine.

Dr. Goldberg has published over 200 articles. These include numerous written book chapters, editorials, and reviews. He has co-authored chapters on lipid disorders in the 14th and 15th editions of Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine and the current edition of Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. He is an associate editor of both the Journal of Lipid Research and Journal of Clinical Lipidology. Dr. Goldberg currently authors the case-based questions in lipid disorders for the Endocrinology Society's Annual Board Review Course.

Dr. Goldberg's research has focused on abnormalities of lipoprotein metabolism, macrovascular disease in diabetes, and the role of triglycerides in atherosclerosis. He has received grant support in a number of investigational studies that involve atherogenicity of apolipoprotein B-containing lipoproteins, regulation of plasma triglyceride by lipase enzymes, diabetic macrovascular disease, and lipid uptake and toxicity in the heart. Among Dr. Goldberg's honors is a MERIT Award from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. He was chosen to give the 2007, R. Levy Lecture of the NPAM Committee of the American Heart Association and the E. Bierman Lecture on diabetes and heart disease at the 2010 American Diabetes Associated Meeting. In 2008 he was the C. Kilo visiting professor at Washington University. He has previously served as chair of the NIH Metabolism and CADO (cellular aspects of diabetes and obesity) study sections.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

