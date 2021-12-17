Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that as an inducement to entering into employment with the Company, on December 14, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved "inducement" grants to 24 new...

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) - Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report today announced that as an inducement to entering into employment with the Company, on December 14, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved "inducement" grants to 24 new employees under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The grants entitle employees, in aggregate, to receive up to 87,000 restricted stock units. The grants are outside the Company's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and vest annually over four years.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

