Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Appoints Oye Olukotun To Board Of Directors

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) - Get Report today announced that the board of directors appointed veteran pharmaceutical industry executive Oye Olukotun, M.D., MPH, as an independent director of the company, with a term beginning effective September 1, 2020.

Douglass Given, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Arrowhead, said, "Oye is a senior physician executive, with deep scientific and clinical development experience across broad markets. His extensive and proven track record in successfully developing products through approval, particularly with cardiometabolic products, will be of tremendous value to Arrowhead as the company advances its two important cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3, into later stage development and continues to expand its broad pipeline."

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals," said Dr. Olukotun. "Arrowhead has an exciting pipeline of truly meaningful products and I'm excited to help the company demonstrate their value."

Oye Olukotun is a Mayo Clinic trained Cardiologist who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of CR Strategies, LLC. He served as the CEO of Epigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2014 to 2017, and Vice Chairman of CardioVax, Inc., from 2012 to 2016. He spent the first 20 years of his career in roles of increasing responsibility in clinical development, including multiple product approvals, at Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Mallinckrodt. He has over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has been instrumental in the approval and success of numerous cardiology and metabolic medicines, including the first daily beta blocker and the first approved ACE inhibitor, among others. Dr. Olukotun currently serves on the board of directors for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Dr. Olukotun received his Medical Doctor degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and a Masters in Public Health from Harvard University School of Public Health.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

