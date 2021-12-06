Arrow Electronics Expands Collaboration With Commvault Adding Metallic Services To ArrowSphere

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics (ARW) - Get Arrow Electronics, Inc. Report is adding Metallic DMaaS (data management-as-a-service) Backup and Recovery solutions to ArrowSphere, Arrow's award-winning cloud management platform, helping ensure availability to customers worldwide.

Commvault, a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, has developed Metallic, a suite of flexible enterprise-grade solutions that offer industry-leading data protection, with the simplicity of SaaS. Metallic delivers scalable, affordable backup and recovery of data stored in on-premises, the cloud, and hybrid environments, with coverage for a comprehensive set of workloads. This includes Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, VMs, containers, databases, and file and object data, as well as laptops and desktops. Additionally, Metallic helps customers ensure their compliance with privacy laws including GDPR.

Last year, Commvault signed an agreement with Microsoft that has resulted in the integration of the go-to-market, engineering, and sales of Metallic DMaaS with Azure, creating a powerful security solution with the simplicity of SaaS management. Metallic offers extended data retention and protection of Microsoft 365 data - with fast recovery in the case of accidental deletion, corruption, and cyberattacks - as well as with coverage across all three Microsoft clouds - Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Azure.

"Arrow has a deep understanding of both Microsoft's and Commvault's solution offerings, and the addition of these powerful backup solutions to ArrowSphere will help fast-track customers' journey to the cloud," said Kristin Russell, global president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business. "Metallic now joins the growing list of products available through our cloud management platform that allows channel partners to access streamlined quoting and ordering, automated provisioning, and comprehensive billing integration."

"Commvault built Metallic with one thing in mind - delivering large-scale SaaS-based services that reduce management and infrastructure overhead so users and partners can scale their businesses rapidly. The addition of the Metallic portfolio to ArrowSphere brings industry-leading data protection solutions to customers looking for better ways to prevent data loss and downtime, safeguard against cyberthreats, and meet growing compliance and governance requirements," said Thad Keating, worldwide vice president of GTM for Metallic. "We're excited that Commvault's long-standing teaming with Arrow is only getting stronger as we enter the next phase of Metallic's evolution."

Arrow's ArrowSphere platform helps channel partners manage, differentiate and scale their cloud business. Its marketplace includes all the leading hyperscale providers, as well as public and private IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, HaaS and cloud software offerings. The platform provides end-to-end cloud lifecycle management with features like automated provisioning, comprehensive billing integration, reporting and predictive analytics. ArrowSphere also offers a white-label turn-key marketplace that channel partners can use to enable end customers to manage their own transactions.

