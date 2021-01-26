Arrive Market Forecasts Top Trends And Product Formats For CBD Industry In 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Market, a first-of-its-kind online CBD marketplace with a curated selection of high-quality, lab verified products, has released its predictions for this year's top trends and product formats driving the CBD industry.

This year's forecast by Arrive Market was developed through an investigative approach into the shift of consumer behaviors from the past several years, and most notably, how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those behaviors even further. The trends dive into new products and formats, as well as new ingredient integration. With CBD gaining more awareness and popularity for its anti-inflammatory properties, new variations of traditional CBD uses are expected to drive innovation in the year ahead.

The top trends and product formats the CBD industry can expect to see in 2021 are:

As self-care became a top priority in 2020, so did the rise in online shopping for daily needs. According to Nielsen, the number of shoppers who consider themselves to exclusively shop online for everyday items was up 133% between Sept. 2019 and Sept. 2020. That trend isn't slowing anytime soon. eMarketer projects that retail ecommerce sales in the United States will grow to $843.15 billion in 2021 ,up from $794.5 billion in 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic drastically increased the importance and emphasis on self-care for consumers, who are embracing new products and ingredients in the CBD market," said Greg Willsey, founder of Arrive Market. "We are optimistic about the continued growth of ecommerce in 2021 and the ability to reach new customers who are looking for high-quality CBD products proven to make a positive difference on overall health and well-being."

