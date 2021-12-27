ARRIVAL SA. (NASDAQ: ARVL) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading In Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired common stock of Arrival SA.

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired common stock of Arrival SA. (the "Company" or "Arrival") (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Arrival was founded in 2015 as a private company headquartered in London, UK. Arrival is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs"), including vans, cars, and buses. Arrival develops vertically integrated technologies and products that create a new approach to the assembly of EVs. According to Arrival, its proprietary in-house developed components, materials, software and robotic technologies, combined with low capital expenditure and rapidly scalable microfactories, enable Arrival to produce EVs that are competitively priced to traditional fossil fuel vehicles and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership for customers.

On March 24, 2021, Arrival consummated a business combination (the "Merger") with CIIG Merger Corp. ("CIIG"). Prior to its business combination with Arrival, CIIG was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), also known as a "blank check" company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Upon the consummation of the Merger, CIIG changed its name from CIIG to Arrival Vault US Inc. On March 25, 2021, the Company's common stock and warrants began trading on

NASDAQ under symbols "ARVL" and "ARVLW," respectively.

According to the complaint, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines. Accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021, including a loss of €26 million (compared to a loss of €22 million during the same quarter a year earlier), and adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €40 million (compared to a loss of €18 million in the third quarter of 2020). The Company also pulled its 2022 revenue goals and significantly scaled back its long-term projections, pushing its production and sales timeline into later time periods.

On this news, shares of Arrival plummeted $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 on November 10, 2021 on unusually high trading volume.

Then on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. On the same day, November 17, 2021, Arrival announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25 million ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC in a bid to raise around $330 million in cash.

On this news, Arrival shares dropped $0.82, or approximately 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021 on unusually high trading volume

