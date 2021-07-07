ARRAY Awarded Contract For ITES-3S IDIQ Task Order To Support The Army Radio Frequency In-Transit Visibility (RF-ITV) System And Infrastructure

FAIRFAX, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY today announced a partnership with Connected Logistics, Leidos, Inc. and Onyx Government Services on a task order award under the $12.1 billion ceiling Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services contract vehicle. RF-ITV is a 5.5-year task order under which ARRAY will help operate, maintain and provide support operations for the worldwide RF-ITV system and infrastructure.

As part of RF-ITV, prime contractor Connected Logistics and team will support the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems ( PEO EIS) Automated Movement and Identification Solutions (AMIS) program office by maintaining, surveying, installing and de-installing RF-ITV network components worldwide. Connected Logistics and team will also support training and special projects.

ARRAY brings significant defense logistics experience to the RF-ITV team. The ARRAY portfolio represents an extensive collection of Army and Air Force functional and technical programs. Technically, it covers everything from main frame, COBOL- based systems, to web services, to increasingly cloud hosted applications leveraging cloud-native services. Functionally, it sustains heavy transactional workflows and massive databases for hundreds of thousands of mission users in both unclassified and classified environments, 24 hours a day, worldwide.

"We're excited for the opportunity to further extend ARRAY capabilities into the U.S. Army PEO-EIS community," said David Joslin, Chief Growth Officer of ARRAY. "This win deepens our commitment to the PEO-EIS Team and the AMIS Program Office."

The RF-ITV IV task order includes provisioning the Defense Department (DoD), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and coalition partners with logistics visibility services worldwide. It will support DoD activities including Product Lead (PL) AMIS, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), U.S. Air Force Central (AFCENT), the U.S. Air Force (USAF), U.S. Navy (USN), U.S. Marine Command (USMC), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and others.

About ARRAYAt ARRAY, mission needs drive everything. Our mission-obsessed culture, technical expertise and deep client intimacy allow us to achieve long-term success in the defense and public sector community. With expertise in the full spectrum of application solutions to include DevSecOps, Waterfall to Agile and full application modernization, ARRAY creates solutions that optimize performance. ARRAY is made up of a strong team of talented individuals and has been recognized for its employee-centric culture, being named a Washington Post 2020 and 2021 Top Workplace. For more information, visit www.arrayinfotech.com.

