Arqit Sets Fiscal Year-End 2021 Conference Call For Thursday, December 16, 2021 At 10:30 ET

Arqit Quantum Inc. ("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, will hold a conference call on December 16, 2021, at 10:30 Eastern time (7:30 Pacific time) to discuss its financial results and business highlights for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Arqit's management team will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast Event: Link U.S. dial-in: (877) 356-5689 International dial-in: (630) 652-5960 Conference ID: 8991843

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company's website at arqit.uk .

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here . If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056 International replay number: (404) 537-3406 Replay ID:8991843

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack - even from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.

