Around Town Properties Sets Its Sights On The Houston Real Estate Market

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Rezende came to America From Brazil and began a wildly successful life in real estate. After more than 10 years of running a widespread residential real estate team at Re/Max, Alex & his business partner Mario Negron have decided to launch their own independent brokerage known as Around Town Properties (ATP). They are preparing a media blitz to only those outlets who contact them this week. With more than 3000 clients, 700 million dollars worth of real estate sold, and being nominated as the top 10 team in Houston many times, Alex Rezende is expanding rapidly in 2021. ATP is looking for agents who want to grow, build, and evolve with them. "Over the past few months, there has been a massive influx of movement in real estate. This is the perfect time for those who want a piece of the AMERICAN DREAM," Alex mentions.His Amazon bestselling book, Rising in America, is all about what it takes to succeed in the land of opportunity. The book outlines the importance of personal development, work ethic, living a life of adventure, and many other foundational pieces to success. Now, he will be able to help individuals do exactly what he has done through his one-on-one leadership training at Around Town Properties. One of the company's core values is centered around community. "In order to gain trust from the community, one must be visible, credible, and likeable," Alex stated. The media interviews that will be taking place are meant to show a behind-the-scenes and exclusive look at their business operations. Alex Rezende, Mario Negron and the entire ATP team, remain committed to delivering the highest level of service to their clients and providing the most technology-friendly experience possible. For those media outlets who want to capitalize on this time-sensitive opportunity, contact them today.After more than 10 years of running a successful residential real estate team at Re/Max, Alex Rezende and Mario Negron have decided to launch their own independent brokerage known as Around Town Properties (ATP).This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

