Aromatic Solvents Market Size To Increase Over $ 950 Mn Between 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities In Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio

The aromatic solvents market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aromatic solvents market size is expected to increase by USD 954.97 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The aromatic solvents market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the increased demand and exports from APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Paints and coatings, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield chemicals, and Others), Type (Toluene, Xylene, Ethylbenzene, Benzene, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The extensive use of aromatic solvents in the paints and coatings industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the aromatic solvents market during the forecast period.

The aromatic solvents market covers the following areas:

Aromatic Solvents Market SizingAromatic Solvents Market ForecastAromatic Solvents Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Dongsung Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Pampa Energia SA

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SK global chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Toluene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Xylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ethylbenzene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Benzene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Dongsung Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Pampa Energia SA

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SK global chemical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio