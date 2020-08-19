Aromatherapy And Essential Oils Industry 2020: Impact Of COVID-19 And Shares Analysis Of Doterra International, Young Living Essential Oils, Melaleuca, And Isagenix International

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World, which includes market sizing, market share by competitors, drivers, restraints, regional trends, and revenue forecasts to 2026. Technically, aromatherapy means the use of aromas as therapy or the use of aromas for their healing properties. However, there is an increasing move to use the term 'essential oils' (which more accurately describes the existing market) as the therapeutic use of essential oils based on their aroma and properties, which includes internal use of the oils.

The Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market is a high growth market. New companies are constantly entering the market. The market is projected to experience a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2026). The market is expected to be driven by the prominence of the health and wellness trend, the direct selling channel, digital marketing, and the evolution of complementary and alternative medicine.This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2019.The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sales of essential oils and diffusers. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

For purposes of this research, only essential oils that are used for health and wellness and relaxation purposes via topical application, inhalation, diffusion, and ingestion have been included. The report includes the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

Revenue Share by Segment (distribution channel, product type, customer segment)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Competitive Factors

Industry Challenges

Market Trends

Regional Trends

Pricing Trends

Distribution Trends

Regulatory Information

Major Company Profiles

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Key Topics Covered

I. Research Scope II. Market Definitions III. Geographical Scope IV. Methodology V. Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market: Executive Summary a. Market Revenues and CAGR, by Region b. Market Growth Trends c. COVID-19 Impact d. Future Trends e. Global Market Trends f. Market Drivers and Restraints g. Industry Challenges h. Competitive Factors VI. Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils: Market Drivers and Impact VII. Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils: Market Restraints and Impact VIII.Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market: Market Trends a. Target Market b. Environment Sustainability and Raw Material Sourcing c. Aromatherapy at Mass Retailers Gaining Momentum d. Certification Use Increasing e. Increasing Use of Clean Label Claims f. Increasing Use of Discounts and Offers g. Diversification into Business Practices h. DIY Market IX. Global Market Datae. Global Revenue, 2017-2019 f. Revenue Forecast, Global, 2019-2026 g. Market Share by Revenue, Global, 2019 h. Revenue Share by Type of Product, Global, 2019 i. Revenue Share by Distribution Channel, Global, 2019X. North America Market Analysis a. Regional Market Drivers b. Regional Market Restraints c. Regional Market Trends XI. North America Market Dataa. Revenue Forecast, North America, 2019-2026 b. Market Share by Revenue, North America, 2019. XII. Asia Pacific Market Analysis a. Regional Market Drivers b. Regional Market Restraints c. Regional Market Trends XIII. Asia Pacific Market Data a. Revenue Forecast, Asia Pacific, 2019-2026 b. Market Share by Revenue, Asia Pacific, 2019 XV. Europe Market Analysisa. Regional Market Drivers b. Regional Market Restraints c. Regional Market Trends XVI. Europe Market Data a. Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2019-2026 b. Market Share by Revenue, Europe, 2019 XVII. Rest of World Market Analysisa. Regional Trendsb. Revenue Forecast, ROW, 2019-2026 c. Market Share by Revenue, ROW, 2019 XVIII. Company Profiles a. Doterra International LLC b. Young Living Essential Oils c. Melaleuca, Inc. d. Isagenix International LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb6ubp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aromatherapy-and-essential-oils-industry-2020-impact-of-covid-19-and-shares-analysis-of-doterra-international-young-living-essential-oils-melaleuca-and-isagenix-international-301114971.html

SOURCE Research and Markets