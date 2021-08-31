Arogeti Endeavors Continues To Gain Momentum With Its Startup Advisory/Angel Investment Practice

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring forced everyone to adjust to a new normal, including parents of young children. For Scott and Jordan Arogeti, the parental challenges brought on by both an 18-month-old and a newborn (born two weeks into quarantine) upended their lives professionally and personally.

The increase in home responsibilities required these veterans of Atlanta's startup scene to reassess priorities, and eventually led Scott to resign from a head of sales role at a fast-growing startup to support Jordan continuing her six-year-plus chapter at SalesLoft.

Inspired by the words of the late columnist Charles Krauthammer about "having lived the life he intended," they decided to pursue a longtime dream: to bet on themselves by creating a structure through which they could earn equity by advising, investing in, and building their own startups—all while prioritizing a sense of control and the ability to spend time with their young children.

"We'd considered building a portfolio of equity positions through advising and investing as something we'd pursue later in our careers," said Scott Arogeti, who along with wife Jordan has worked at some of Atlanta's leading tech startups, including SalesLoft, STORD, Rubicon Global, PlayOn! Sports, Voxie, and more. "However, the pandemic provided us an opportunity and the courage to accelerate our timeline. We were confident we could begin adding value now—in the prime of our careers."

Arogeti Endeavors launched in summer 2020, and since then has added six "Endeavors":

Clarity Value, an interactive platform through which governments at all levels can handle all their core workflows, reducing headaches for both their constituents and employees.

Cue, an overlay for sales, support, and customer service reps that enhances collaboration and productivity to create both a better agent and customer experience .

Goodr, a sustainable food rescue and distribution tech company that believes hunger isn't an issue of scarcity, but a matter of logistics.

Mesg.ai, a SaaS solution that automates prospect research, finds sales triggers, and enables sales teams to send high-quality personalized sales emails at scale.

Procoto, a procurement solution that automates the source-to-contract process so that SMBs source better products and services, faster, cheaper, and with fewer resources.

Wellspring, a wellness provider that partners with organizations to inspire wellness pathways by introducing thoughtful brands and programs that employees actually enjoy.

Arogeti Endeavors' goal is to be more actively involved than a traditional angel investor.

"Many angels provide C-suite experience, and while they bring immense value to the table, we believe founders and their teams are best served leveraging the insights of a diverse, complementary set of investors with experience up and down the org chart as well as the bandwidth to roll up their sleeves and help with the early, foundational work necessary," said Scott Arogeti. "We're able to partner with founders we enjoy spending time with, scaling companies that we believe in, through an untraditional structure that best fits our strengths."

"By partnering with Arogeti Endeavors, founders and their teams are not only receiving financial support, but also sharp operational and strategic guidance," said Cristian Robiou, founder and CEO of Clarity Value. "Scott and Jordan understand the point of a startup isn't just to grow—it's also to scale. With their help, Clarity Value is doing just that, as the introductions they've made and the strategies and processes they've helped us implement have resulted in our growing both our client base and ARR 5X from when they first invested at the beginning of 2021."

Among the advisory services that Arogeti Endeavors provides: overall sales strategy (focus on outbound); customer experience and journey mapping; messaging and positioning; new employee recruiting, interviewing, hiring, and onboarding; government relations; introductions to potential employees, customers, investors, and partners.

Scott and Jordan believe Arogeti Endeavors is very early in its journey, and they're working on a few projects they plan to announce in the coming months, including their own technology platform they intend to bring to market soon. "We're from Atlanta—this is our home. The prospect of playing a small role in building the tech ecosystem here is exciting to us," said Scott Arogeti.

About Arogeti EndeavorsArogeti Endeavors is a general startup consulting and angel investment practice. The firm's partners, Scott Arogeti and Jordan Arogeti, have a collective 25 years of experience, including tenures with six high-profile, fast-growing tech startups in Atlanta. Their background also includes time at IMG, one of the largest sports-marketing firms in the world; AIPAC, one of the most effective public affairs/lobbying organizations in the nation; and The White House Office of Public Liaison under President George W. Bush. For more information, visit www.arogetiendeavors.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Berardi kberardi@carabinercomms.com678.644.4122

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arogeti-endeavors-continues-to-gain-momentum-with-its-startup-advisoryangel-investment-practice-301366268.html

SOURCE Arogeti Endeavors