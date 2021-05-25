Arnerich Massena Expands Diverse Leadership Team

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnerich Massena, a Portland, Oregon-based boutique investment firm announced two promotions that further strengthen the firm's already experienced, diverse, and talented leadership team. The promotions include Shelly Kapoor to Chief Operating Officer, and Ryland Moore to Managing Principal, Business Development.

Kapoor first joined the Arnerich Massena team in 2019 and brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm. Her elevation to the C-Suite strengthens what is already a passionate, veteran group that is inclusive across gender, background, and ideas, and will continue to be the bridge that connects Arnerich Massena's leadership, employees, and business processes to deliver optimal results. In her new role, Kapoor will guide the company's day-to-day operations, facilitating information flow, efficiency, and scalability for cross-departmental coordination of client and internal deliverables.

Moore has been with Arnerich Massena for more than eight years, finding and connecting the individuals and organizations the firm can best serve with its unique approach. Moore works directly with clients as an investment advisor as well, developing and executing client investment plans and managing client portfolios. In addition to his new role, Moore, a shareholder and board member of the firm, also acts as a subject matter expert for the firm in review of non-traditional investments, with a particular emphasis on energy, water, and agriculture.

"We are very excited for the promotions of Shelly and Ryland," said Reegan Rae, co-CEO of Arnerich Massena. "They each have brought a unique and different perspective to our leadership team, and reflect the exceptional client service, as well as the unbiased and award-winning research and investment advice, our firm is known for. Arnerich Massena prides itself on having an ownership, leadership, and advisory team that is gender diverse and we look forward to seeing them continue to excel in their new roles."

In addition to Shelly and Ryland's new roles, the firm also gained invaluable experience and expertise with the addition of David Janec, as a Senior Investment Advisor, and Danielle McDonald, who joined the Operations team.

Arnerich Massena has built a best-in-class team of advisors, leaders, analysts, and staff. The firm prides itself on having an ownership, leadership, and advisory team that is gender diverse. Currently nearly one-third female-owned, the firm is also among the largest women-owned firms in the greater Portland area.

ABOUT ARNERICH MASSENAArnerich Massena is an independent investment firm based in Portland, Oregon. Dedicated to building lasting legacies to serve a higher good for its clients, the company has been around for three decades and has an AUM of $ $2.7B (as of 3/31/2021). With a focus on serving wealth management clients and endowments & foundations, the firm is distinguished by its exceptional client service, unbiased, proprietary research, and a long history of providing creative, high-quality investment advice.

