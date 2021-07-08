Armstrong Flooring Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) - Get Report ("Armstrong Flooring" or the "Company"), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast and Conference Call:The live webcast will be available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.armstrongflooring.com. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) - Get Report is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire beauty wherever your life happens. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. The company safely and responsibly operates seven manufacturing facilities globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality, and innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more www.armstrongflooring.com.

Contact Information

Investors: Amy TrojanowskiSVP, Chief Financial Officer ir@armstrongflooring.com

Media: Alison van HarskampDirector, Corporate Communications aficorporatecommunications@armstrongflooring.com