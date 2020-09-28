Armenia Kills Azerbaijani Civilians, Initiates Another Military Escalation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States -- On September 27, 2020 the armed forces of Armenia illegally stationed on Azerbaijan's occupied territories once again blatantly violated the ceasefire...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States -- On September 27, 2020 the armed forces of Armenia illegally stationed on Azerbaijan's occupied territories once again blatantly violated the ceasefire regime and launched a massive artillery attack targeting residential areas, as well as the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the line of contact.

As a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani villages, a number of civilians were killed and many more injured. Extensive damage has been inflicted on houses and civilian infrastructure. So far, 19 civilians have been wounded and hospitalized. Regretfully, just in one shelling of a house in Naftalan region of Azerbaijan five members of the same family, including children, were killed by Armenian forces.

The latest provocation by Armenia follows the 12-14 July attacks against Azerbaijan across the international border in the Tovuz region, when Azerbaijan lost over a dozen of military servicemen, including one major-general, and a 76-year-old civilian.

Speaking at the 75 th session of the United Nations General Assembly President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev warned the international community that Armenia has been prepares for war. The ongoing large-scale deliveries of weapons from Russia have intensified over the last several months indicating at a clear preparation for war. Similarly, bellicose statements of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Defense Minister Tonoyan, who clearly rejected current peace process and called for occupation of more territories, have dealt a significant blow to the negotiations cochaired by France, Russia and the United States. Against the background of Armenia's constant reckless military provocations, President Aliyev's warning at the United Nations turned out to be accurate with Armenia attacking Azerbaijani civilians shortly afterwards.

It is critically important to understand that all the fighting is taking place within the internationally recognized sovereign territories of Azerbaijan illegally occupied by Armenia's armed forces in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. As stated by President Aliyev, unlike Armenia, which launched cross-border attacks in July, Azerbaijan has no military objectives on the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Azerbaijan has always supported substantive and result-oriented negotiations to ensure prosperous future for both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We urge the international community to make clear to Armenia that its illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territories is neither sustainable, nor acceptable.

We hope that a just, lasting peace prevails in our region.

Official statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan could be accessed at https://mfa.gov.az/en/news/6876/view and https://mfa.gov.az/en/news/6882/view

