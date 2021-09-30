Armbrust Donates PPE Stockpile To Curb East African Covid Infections

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As infections of COVID-19 continue to surge across the globe, manufacturing startup Armbrust American is doing its part to keep people safe by donating more than 150,000 surgical masks to the country of Malawi, the company announced today.

Representatives on behalf of Malawi reached out to Armbrust with a request for help in keeping nurses, doctors, and other first responders protected while working amid the pandemic. Located in Eastern Africa, Malawi continues to see community spread of the coronavirus among its over 18 million citizens, including 60 percent of cases coming from high populated cities such as Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, according to recent data from UNICEF . Armbrust's PPE donation is the largest the country has received from a U.S. company.

"This donation is a welcome addition to Ministry of Health resources and will help our frontline health care responders carry on the fight against COVID-19," said Edward Sawerengera, Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the United States. "I'm incredibly grateful to Lloyd Armbrust and his colleagues for their generosity."

"I'm extremely grateful to the thousands of Malawian healthcare professionals dedicated to their country," said Founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "We are proud to contribute these supplies to help ensure that they are protected while serving their communities."

Since launching in early 2020, Armbrust American has facilitated regular donations of medical-grade surgical masks to various communities, schools, and other organizations. In addition to Armbrust fulfilling requests for supplies, customers can also purchase donation packs of surgical masks via the company's website. For more information about donations, visit armbrustusa.com/products/masks-for-schools .

About Armbrust American Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Armbrust is the only vertically integrated PPE factory in America with no reliance on global supply chain, ensuring reliable production output and predictable pricing. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Pflugerville, Texas utilizing a proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Visit www.armbrust.com for more information.

