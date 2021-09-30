Armada Hoffler Properties To Discuss Third Quarter Earnings On November 2nd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) - Get Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Report will report its earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, December 2, 2021. This replay may be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and providing passcode 13723130. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) - Get Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Report is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:Michael P. O'HaraArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc.Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and SecretaryEmail: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com Phone: (757) 366-6684