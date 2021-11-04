Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Delivers Smarter Security For Remote Or Hard-to-Access Locations, Now Available Exclusively Through Verizon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) - Get Arlo Technologies, Inc. Report, a leading smart home security brand, today announced the new Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera. Ideal for monitoring construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips and other locations that aren't regularly occupied or where Wi-Fi may be unavailable or unreliable, Arlo Go 2 works with a 4G LTE cellular data plan 1 to provide continuous connectivity and uninterrupted security. The camera's versatility not only provides users with peace of mind that their property and assets are secure, but is underscored by a 100% wire-free, weather-resistant design, a swappable, rechargeable battery, and the ability to directly connect to Wi-Fi when in range. The Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera is now available nationwide through Verizon at a MSRP of $249.99, with additional carrier partners coming next year.

Users can view and record 1080p full HD video day and night, as well as capture important details with color night vision thanks to an integrated spotlight. Two-way, full-duplex audio ensures clear communication with visitors, while a built-in siren can be triggered remotely or automatically to ward off intruders. Additionally, Arlo Go 2 is equipped with GPS positioning to track the camera's whereabouts, allowing users to locate multiple devices across an expansive area, or in the event of theft.

"Arlo Go 2 builds on the success of its Arlo Go predecessor, serving as the most versatile solution for anyone seeking wire-free security for hard-to-access locations," said Tejas Shah, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Information Officer at Arlo. "Arlo Go 2's ability to operate on either a mobile network or Wi-Fi puts the power in the hands of the user, allowing them to select the best connection for their use case. Round-the-clock security is enhanced further when Arlo Go 2 is paired with Arlo Secure to enable one-touch 24/7 Emergency Response support."

The Arlo Go 2 includes access to Arlo Secure, Arlo's AI-subscription service, via a complimentary three-month trial. The service grants users access to rolling 30-day cloud recordings, personalized notifications such as person, animal, vehicle and package detection, and Arlo's 24/7 Emergency Response feature. Backed by TMA's 5 Diamond Certification, Emergency Response allows customers to quickly dispatch the fire, police, or medical responders to the camera's location with one touch. Live Arlo agents are available at all times to share critical information previously input by customers into the Arlo App with appropriate first responders to reduce response time and assist during a crisis.

Complete features of the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera include:

Intelligent, Take-Anywhere Security - Connect to 4G LTE network or use 4G LTE as a backup while directly connected to Wi-Fi1

Connect to 4G LTE network or use 4G LTE as a backup while directly connected to Wi-Fi1 100% Wire-Free Design - A swappable rechargeable battery powers the Arlo Go 2, eliminating cords and wiring hassles for a sleek install anywhere

A swappable rechargeable battery powers the Arlo Go 2, eliminating cords and wiring hassles for a sleek install anywhere All-Weather Protection - A weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun

A weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun Secure Local Storage - Users without an Arlo Secure subscription can opt to insert a secure microSD card into the camera to store videos directly on the device for later access and viewing 2

Users without an Arlo Secure subscription can opt to insert a secure microSD card into the camera to store videos directly on the device for later access and viewing 2 Two-Way Audio - Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality See More at Night - View critical details in color night vision with an integrated spotlight for better identification

View critical details in color night vision with an integrated spotlight for better identification See Clearer Images in HD - View, zoom, and capture clear 1080p video

View, zoom, and capture clear 1080p video Built-In Siren - Users can trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an emergency or when they notice an intruder

Users can trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an emergency or when they notice an intruder Easily Locate the Camera -Recover or locate camera placement with GPS positioning

For more information about the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera, Arlo Secure or the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximize security through personalized notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2021. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 LTE performance based on carrier coverage and requires data plan

2 Requires microSD Card (sold separately)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-go-2-ltewi-fi-security-camera-delivers-smarter-security-for-remote-or-hard-to-access-locations-now-available-exclusively-through-verizon-301416427.html

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.