Arlo Expands Essential Series Of Security Cameras, Highlighted By The Essential XL Spotlight Featuring Up To 12 Months Of Battery Life

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) - Get Report, one of the leading internet-connected camera brands, today announced the addition of two wire-free security cameras to its Arlo Essential Series: the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight and Arlo Essential. The Essential Series delivers the peace of mind every family needs to feel protected, both outside and inside the home. The series is highlighted by the Essential XL Spotlight Camera which features an integrated, extended-life battery that works for up to one year on one charge and an integrated spotlight with color night vision. 1 The two new cameras both feature 1080p HD video, two-way audio, motion detection alerts and a built-in siren - all in a beautifully compact, easy-to-install, wire-free design. Available at an MSRP of $149.99, the Essential XL Spotlight Camera is available now for pre-order at major retailers, including Best Buy and Arlo.com, while the Arlo Essential Camera will be listed at Walmart this holiday season at an MSRP of $99.99. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is available now (launched June 2020) at major retailers and Arlo.com for an MSRP of $129.99.

"Our feature-packed Essential Series offers wire-free cameras that are as easy to install as they are affordable, providing families with a range of features so they can choose the solution that's right for their home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "The Essential XL Spotlight camera highlights the collection, enabling continuous security and peace of mind with extended battery life. Perfect for installing in hard to access or busy locations, the Essential XL Spotlight camera offers homeowners up to 12 months of battery on a single charge for added convenience, whether it's serving as a standalone solution or complementing an existing Arlo ecosystem." 1

Features of the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera (MSRP: $149.99) include:

Extended Battery Life: One year of battery life on one charge, perfect for high traffic locations or areas that are difficult to reach so you can charge less frequently 1

One year of battery life on one charge, perfect for high traffic locations or areas that are difficult to reach so you can charge less frequently 1 Integrated Spotlight : Let's you see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity; spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on

: Let's you see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity; spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality Built-in Siren: Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app

Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app Color Night Vision: See color even at night thanks to an integrated spotlight

See color even at night thanks to an integrated spotlight Full High Definition Camera: Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p

Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p Weather-Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors Motion Detection and Alerts: Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected

Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected 130° Viewing Angle : Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view

: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control

Each of the Arlo Essential Series wire-free cameras feature an integrated battery and are designed for quick and easy installation or placement nearly anywhere - inside or out, rain or shine. A direct to a WiFi connection enables the Arlo Essential Series wire-free cameras to function as a stand-alone home security solution without the need for a separate SmartHub or Base Station. Users with an existing Arlo security system can however, link their Arlo Essential Series cameras to a compatible Arlo SmartHub (VMB4540, VMB5000) or Base Station (VMB4000, VMB4500) to enable local storage recording and enhance camera range and battery life.

The purchase of an Arlo Essential Series wire-free camera unlocks a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. Users will receive access to 30-days of rolling 1080p video recordings to store and view video clips. Notification settings can be adjusted, enabling Arlo Smart subscribers to fully customize their experience to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. 2 Arlo Smart's e911 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera's location for quick action in emergency situations. 3 Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding:, Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera, Essential Spotlight Camera, Essential Camera, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 Based on usage of 4000 seconds per month, 30 seconds per stream, and day/night event splits 2:1. Will vary with device settings, use, activity captured and environmental factors. 2 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary 3-month Arlo Smart trial subscription. 3 Available to customers in the United States only.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-expands-essential-series-of-security-cameras-highlighted-by-the-essential-xl-spotlight-featuring-up-to-12-months-of-battery-life-301135235.html

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.