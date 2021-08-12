Arlington Advises College HUNKS On Its Recapitalization With Susquehanna Private Capital And Two Former Chairs Of IFA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Capital Advisors, a leading consumer-focused investment bank, announced today that its principals acted as exclusive financial advisors to College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ("CHHJM") in its minority equity recapitalization from Susquehanna Private Capital ("SPC") and two former Chairs of the International Franchise Association, David Barr and Shelly Sun. CHHJM co-founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman continue to maintain majority ownership and governance control of the Company.

"We are extremely grateful to the Arlington team for helping us find the right investment partners to accelerate our journey of becoming an iconic consumer services brand," said Nick Friedman. " Arlington's commitment to helping us achieve our objectives never wavered, and their knowledge of both transaction execution and the franchising sector were invaluable to us."

"We are thrilled to have SPC, David and Shelly as partners. Their extensive franchising experience is unmatched, and we look forward to quickly becoming a brand with $1 billion in systemwide sales with our new partners," added Omar Soliman.

"We were honored to have served as advisor to College Hunks and thrilled at the Company's resulting partnership with SPC, David and Shelly," said John Goldasich, Managing Director at Arlington Capital Advisors. "This is a tremendous outcome for one of the most exciting and fastest growing franchising brands in the consumer services sector. We look forward to watching Nick, Omar and Roman Cowan continue the Company's significant momentum alongside their new partners."

About Arlington Capital AdvisorsArlington Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank that specializes in providing consumer-focused businesses with advisory services. Arlington focuses on providing strategic advice to its clients including sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, sourcing growth capital, minority recapitalizations, debt raises and other capital-centric strategic alternatives. Securities offered through Arlington Capital Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.arlingtoncapitaladvisors.com.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving is a leading franchisor of stress-free moving and junk-hauling services. Founded in 2005, the Tampa, Florida-based franchisor serves residential customers through its nationwide system of franchisees and with its signature bright orange and green trucks. CHHJM now has over 160 franchises in the USA and Canada and is on pace to reach over $200M systemwide sales this year. For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

