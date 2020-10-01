ARKRAY USA Announces Expanded Indications For TechLITE Pen Needles

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY USA, Inc., a leader in diabetes care products, announces the Company's TechLITE Pen Needles are now indicated for use with pen injector devices for the subcutaneous injection of drugs. Previously, TechLITE Pen Needles were intended for the use of insulin only.

"ARKRAY's customers and the patients we serve will benefit from the expanded indication of the TechLITE Pen Needles," said ARKRAY Vice-President of Consumer Healthcare, Robert Wernsman. "We've received tremendous market acceptance of TechLITE Pen Needles since we launched this product line in 2016 and we expect greater acceptance now given the expanded indications."

TechLITE Pen Needles combine thin-wall technology with precise lubrication techniques and pinpoint sharpening to provide a safe and precise injection experience and are available in multiple gauges to meet individual needs.

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than 60 years, ARKRAY has pioneered products to ensure that people who have diabetes - and the health professionals who care for them - can better manage the condition. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is the market leader in diabetes management in the long-term care market in the U.S. The Company has a long history of developing cutting edge technology such as the first portable glucose analyzer available in the United States; the first HbA1C analyzer; and the first hand-held blood glucose meter. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

