ARK Investment Management LLC Releases Its Transparency Standards® In Collaboration With Transparency Invest

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused solely on thematic investing in disruptive innovation, today released its Transparency Standards ® in collaboration with Transparency Invest.

With a commitment to high levels of transparency since its founding in 2014, ARK created and released its Transparency Standards ®, an easy-to-understand document that highlights the company's practices, policies, procedures, privacy guidelines, culture, and communication.

"We believe transparency and trust should be cornerstones of modern society and business," stated ARK's Founder, CEO, and CIO, Cathie Wood. "By releasing our Transparency Standards ®, not only do we seek to showcase our commitment to transparency as an organization, but we hope to help other organizations understand its importance."

In developing its Transparency Standards ®, ARK collaborated with Transparency Invest, a company dedicated to creating a new paradigm in asset management and accelerating the world's adoption of transparency.

"Bringing transparency to the world has been a lifelong dream," said Paul Pagnato, Founder of Transparency Invest. "Transparency is a pivotal success factor for exponential growth and creates significant impact across society. From its initial formation, transparency has been a core covenant of ARK's culture and today, my dream has become a reality by collaborating with ARK on its Transparency Standards ®."

About ARK Investment Management LLCHeadquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm with $84 billion assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About Transparency Invest ™ Transparency Invest is a technology-based organization with a transformative purpose to positively impact one billion lives. We are a leader in transparency research, financial indexes and educational services, with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. We relentlessly pursue solutions to solve the world's biggest problems through transparency. Transparency Changes Everything ®. For more information about Transparency Invest, please visit www.transparencyinvest.com.

