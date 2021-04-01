Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA) Announces Partnership With PayGround

GILBERT, Ariz., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround Inc., a healthcare payments firm outside of Phoenix, Ariz. announced today they have partnered with Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA) to expand PayGround's payments platform across ASPA's network. ASPA represents the largest Independent Physician Association (IPA) in the Arizona market, with nearly 3,000 providers who have access to treating more than 1 million patients. With the partnership, patients in the ASPA network will be able to aggregate their bills and easily submit payments to their providers. This partnership not only supports ASPA patient's interests, but benefits ASPA's providers as well. "We have estimated that ASPA providers will increase revenues by more than 19%, decrease their AR days by nine days, and save more than $400 in fees per month compared to their current payment vendor," said Connie Richardson, Director of Operations at ASPA.

PayGround launched in 2018 with the mission to simplify healthcare payments and remove the friction between patients and providers alike. With its proprietary data architecture, PayGround is the first healthcare payments engine to allow patients to securely submit payments to all of their providers across one simple workflow. "The partnership with ASPA is not only exciting for PayGround, but it is personally rewarding for me as an ASPA patient, as PayGround is based here in the Phoenix valley. My family and I are excited to pay all our healthcare bills in one place. We will drive real results for ASPA providers while increasing their patient satisfaction. This partnership will enable PayGround to expand to other IPA networks as well, " says Drew Mercer, Co-Founder and CEO of PayGround.

With this partnership, ASPA members not only get access to PayGround's payment platform at a significant discount, but they will also receive a credit that will be used to offset processing fees. ASPA plans to launch this partnership in February, first with a webinar series to educate providers on PayGround's payment platform. "This is such an exciting partnership that we expect our members to adopt quickly. However, we know that education is critical to the program's success. We will be hosting an on-going webinar series to allow our providers to ramp-up onto PayGround's platform. We anticipate all members to be live by the end of 2021," continued Connie Richardson.

About Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA):ASPA is unique among Independent Physician Associations because of its longevity, size and the number of individuals that may use IPA providers. It currently has nearly 3,000 members who have completed a rigorous credentialing process.

Members include all major physician specialties, physical therapists, psychologists and other health care providers who practice throughout Arizona. More than 1 million individuals are eligible to receive care from ASPA members through various payor agreements.

For media inquiries, please contact Connie Richardson, Director of Operations at ASPA at Connie@azspa.com. https://azspa.com/about-aspa/

About PayGround:PayGround Inc, is based in Gilbert, AZ and was founded in 2018 with the mission of simplifying healthcare payments. PayGround's integrated data architecture enables Patients to submit frictionless payments to Healthcare Providers. Today, PayGround is deployed at more than 100 healthcare clients across the United States. PayGround has arrived in a time when patients and providers need us the most.

If you're interested in learning more about PayGround, or if you have media inquiries, please contact Drew Mercer at drew@payground.com. https://payground.com/

