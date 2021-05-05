Arizona's First Limoncello Distillery Named CHELLY Wins Double Gold At The 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

TEMPE, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHELLY, makers of a new-age infused limoncello geared for young adults, announced today that CHELLY won Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition featured almost 3,800 entries from all around the world. "We're truly honored that our New-Age Infused Limoncello has won one of the most prestigious awards in the world," said Nicolas Guerrieri, Founder and CEO of CHELLY. "We strive to make an authentic, delicious, and highly enjoyable limoncello through our generational recipe, and we hope this recognition is just the start of our contributions to the spirits industry."

CHELLY is redefining what limoncello really is with a product that has a big kick, smooth taste, and made with natural flavors. It doesn't taste like your typical limoncello - It is a versatile drink that allows the consumer to mix it, shoot it, or sip on it. This is different than the standard limoncello, which is normally considered just an after-dessert drink. The brand's slogan, "Dangerously Delicious", was created from countless customers saying how easy and delicious this drink is.

CHELLY is sold in the standard 750ml size option and in our newly invented "Party Pouch", a 200ml plastic, flexible and portable pouch that can be used for outside events and festivals.

They are looking to expand their product line by using their award-winning recipe to create other flavors such as orange and grapefruit for their customers to enjoy.

About CHELLYFounded in Tempe, Arizona in 2019, CHELLY offers a new-age infused limoncello, which is handcrafted in small batches by the founders themselves. Rooted in tradition and a recipe overseen by three generations of Italians, CHELLY is creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep Italian heritage and craft that makes a delicious limoncello. It is then elevated with a modern design and marketing lens to reach a younger, broader, and more diverse drinker. CHELLY's new-age infused limoncello is available In Arizona at stores including Total Wine and through Drizly.com. Find out more at www.drinkchelly.com

