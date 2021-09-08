Arizona Grants Genius Sports Temporary Sports Betting License

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a Temporary Event Wagering Supplier license...

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) ("Genius Sports"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a Temporary Event Wagering Supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

With the addition of Arizona, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 16 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries. Genius' Arizona licensure follows quickly on its announcement of certification in Wyoming late last week.

Arizona, one of 23 U.S. states to legalize sports betting, authorized betting in April and is expected to launch gaming in the state this week, on Thursday, September 9. Genius partners BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel have also received licenses to begin operating in Arizona upon the launch.

"We are honored that the Arizona Department of Gaming has joined many other U.S. states in licensing Genius to help bring the highest quality sports betting platforms to the Grand Canyon state," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "With each state that launches gaming operations, the North American market comes closer to realizing its enormous potential. Our team is ready to get started in Arizona on day one and is excited to join our sportsbook partners in creating the most immersive, compelling fan experiences imaginable for the sports fans of Arizona."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005607/en/