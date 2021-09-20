Aristocrat Gaming Holding Job Fair September 27 And 28

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like to play Lightning Link™? How about Timber Wolf™, Game of Thrones™, and Wonder 4™? And did we mention the Buffalo™ family of games?!

Now you can be a part of the company that makes them all, Aristocrat Gaming™. Aristocrat is holding a job fair on September 27 and 28 for up to 50 positions at its manufacturing facility at 3300 Birtcher Drive near Dean Martin and Post Road.

Positions are available for material handlers and assemblers, with immediate start dates. Click here to view current openings and for more information.

The job fair takes place Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and September 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 3300 Birtcher Drive. Candidates should bring their resume and contact information to the event, and Aristocrat hiring managers will be on hand to conduct Interviews and make job offers.

Health and safety guidelines will be followed. Properly worn face masks are required, and interview candidates must complete a brief health questionnaire before entry.

Pay begins at $15/hour, and the $15 minimum wage is in addition to Aristocrat's unparalleled benefits, among which are a no-cost medical, dental and vision plan option starting on the first day of hire; a 100 percent 401K match up to 4 percent; 12 weeks of 100 percent paid maternity leave; adoption/surrogacy reimbursement program; and gender reassignment benefits. Candidates must be able to obtain and maintain Nevada Gaming Registration.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts: Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-holding-job-fair-september-27-and-28-301380285.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.